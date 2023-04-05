New initiative unveiled for aspiring mechanics to help with industry-wide shortage

Last year, TechForce Foundation released a report that might have been alarming to some.

The report said that there is an annual demand for 258,000 new automotive technicians nationwide, but only 48,000 graduates from technician programs.

With an aging workforce that might be nearing retirement age, that could spell big trouble for consumers who already are dealing with longer wait times for service or maintenance on their cars.

In light of that, Ford announced on March 30 that it is unveiling $1 million in scholarships for students who want to become automotive technicians.

The effort hopes to help low-income students obtain a two-year certification program in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois and Texas.

The scholarship is open to current and future students who are enrolled in post-secondary auto or auto and diesel technician training programs in the greater Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix areas.

Ford hopes to expand the program nationally depending on its success.

Funds will be distributed in $5,000 increments to help with tuition, tools, transportation and living expenses.

Applications for the scholarships are due by June 30.