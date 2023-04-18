Local 10 Eco Hero team travels to Florida Wildlife Corridor

Stretching from the Everglades to the Panhandle is land called the Florida Wildlife Corridor, and it's made up of national parks, state forests, waterways and ranches.

There’s more to Florida than our beautiful beaches.

Our Local 10 Eco Hero team recently traveled out into this part of “Wild Florida,” where vital research is underway to protect these 18-million acres and the iconic Florida animals that live there.

Just 20 miles east of Naples Beach is the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary where you can journey into the heart of the Everglades and explore its breathtaking diversity.

“This is kind of drier habitat, so this is where you would see things like white tail deer, bears -- panthers would use this habitat a lot,” Audubon Research Director Shawn Clem said.

In January, our Eco Hero team, including 13-year-old Sienna Robertson, paid a visit to Corkscrew.

These 13,000 protected acres are a crucial piece of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

“The swamp allows our aquafer to refill, it provides drinking water for the whole region,” Clem explained.

Visitors can walk along Corkscrew’s famous 2-mile boardwalk and see some of the wildlife that call the western Everglades home.

This peaceful setting is also ground zero for important hydrology research.

Restoring the quality and quantity of the wetlands water is imperative. Of special concern is the wood stork, Florida’s signature wading bird.

The wood storks are considered indicator birds. If they are nesting in Corkscrew, then the massive multi-million dollar water restoration project is working.

“The fact they are continuing to return to this area and to nest gives us a chance and gives us time to do restoration that will ultimately allow them to return to the sanctuary and this area,” Cemp said.

Miles from the swamp is Florida’s ranch land, where more vital research is underway.

Scientists partnered with cowboys across the state to study agriculture, sustainability and conservation.

At Blackbeard Ranch, something exciting is happening that could be a game changer for the Wildlife Corridor.

Ranch owner Jim Strickland is working with University of Florida researchers to test invisible fencing.

Artificial intelligence is being used as a way to keep his cattle safe and allow the state’s abundant wildlife, especially the endangered Florida panther, to move freely in this protected land.

“With invisible fencing, the wildlife are going to be able to run back and through it, but the cows with collars won’t,” Strickland said.

Connecting the diverse habitats up and down the state is the only way to ensure wildlife will be able to survive and thrive. It’s why ranchers and researchers are working together.