Give back in style at Wheels, Wings and Fashion event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There’s an event happening this weekend that allows you to give back in style.

The 5th annual Wheels, Wings and Fashion event is taking place Saturday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This year’s theme is To the Moon and Out of This World.

It will feature food, a fashion show and fighter jet air show performances.

“You can expect two airplane hangars -- one airplane hangar is a fashion show, with food and beverages. Then the other hanger is a charity casino with 40 tables, Las Vegas-style,” event co-founder Alex Kowtun said.

“We wanted to use this amazing party that the three of us at the time put together to give back to local charities,” added fellow co-founder Nick Castellino.

Each year, money is raised to help multiple organizations in South Florida, one of which is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

