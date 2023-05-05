Events being held throughout South Florida for Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 is racing to South Florida this weekend. The races start Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, but there’s plenty of action happening off the track as well.

At some venues, the party has already started, but for most of us, we look forward to the weekend to kick things up a notch.

“We have a great weekend lined up for our guest with BleauLive. We’re going to take over our pool deck. We have two exciting shows here this weekend,” said Patrick Fisher, Senior Vice President and managing director of the Fountainbleau Miami Beach.

The Fountainbleau is hosting a star-studded beachside music experience featuring Martin Garrix on Saturday and Ludacris and Kaskade on Sunday.

It costs $99 to get you in the door and premium drinks are included, but you can always upgrade to your own private table and cabana, which start at $3,500.

SLS South Beach is also having a party.

Maxim is turning Hyde Beach into a chic outdoor lounge on Friday.

DJ Ruckus is holding things down at this superstar event that will feature unique brand activations, great drinks and fun.

The event will last all weekend long.

Last year, performers included Nas, Kygo and many more.

Stars like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and David Beckham came through, so you never know who you’ll be sitting next to.

Similar to last year, this year’s event will feature a cocktail hour followed by a crafted menu by Chef Mario Carbone.

Last year, Patron was on the water, but this year, they’re taking over the sand at Joia Beach, hosting a Cinco de Mayo Grand Prix weekend kick-off party on Friday with a live performance from Becky G.

On Saturday, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Miami will be hosting a race weekend watch party.

And on Sunday, you can watch the high-speed excitement as the race unfolds on a giant screen with their Patron Race Day watch party.

There will be live activations, giveaways and photo moments.

And The Wharf events are family and pet friendly. Kids are welcome until 6 p.m., but after that, they have to go.