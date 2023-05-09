Neglected golden doodle dogs prompt ongoing backyard breeding investigation

A finding of more than a dozen neglected golden doodle dogs in desperate need of help recently prompted an ongoing investigation into a possible backyard breeding operation in Miami-Dade County.

Some of the golden doodles were covered in feces and had muddy paws. Maria Gayosso is among the animal advocates in South Florida who are crying for punishment, but it takes a lot more than accusations for Miami-Dade County prosecutors to file an animal cruelty case.

“It was a hot day and they were selling puppies out of their van,” said Maria Gayosso, of Miami-Dade-based Picolinis Animal Rescue. “These dogs were dirty, they were all cramped inside the back of a U-Haul.”

The van was at a Walmart parking lot in early April and the dogs were for sale at $500. Veterinarians later found some of the dogs suffered from kennel cough and hookworms. Gayosso’s nonprofit organization helped six of the puppies and their mom.

“Once they got shaved, we saw the condition they were in, they were skin and bones,” Gayosso said. “They were very malnourished, they had ear infections, they were not well.”

According to The Miami-Dade Animal Services report, one of the dogs suffered a leg injury, and another one was suffering from a heart murmur, and there was a “need to provide proper medical attention” because they were underweight.

Amid the veterinary needs, Flora Beal, a spokeswoman for MDAS, said Susette Garofalo, the owner of the dogs, asked MDAS for help.

“They are currently in our custody, all their needs are being taken care of, and we are just making sure they are safe and sound,” Beal said about the dogs.

Beal also said police officers arrested Carlos Vinaborrego, who police believe is associated with Garofalo, for grand theft over a stolen U-Haul. Beal also said Garofalo and Vinaborrego did not have breeding permits.

“This is still an open and ongoing investigation and like any other investigation, we have to be very thorough, we have to have sworn affidavits, testimony, evidence, tangible evidence that we could present in a court of law,” Beal said later adding, “Any fines that are assessed based on any violations of law as pursuant to the law will be taken care of once we have concluded our investigation.”

Garofalo and Vinaborrego were not available for comment before this story aired on Local 10 News on Tuesday morning. They were not facing any charges or fines on Tuesday afternoon.

Gayosso said the dogs under her custody are up for adoption. She also said unlicensed breeders are a “big” problem in Miami-Dade County.

“While people still buy these dogs, there’s going to be a market for it,” Gayosso said. “This is why it doesn’t stop. People need to stop buying animals.”

For more information, call 786-308-9031 or e-mail giving@picolinisanimalrescue.org.