Tribute to Teachers: Elizabeth Flocker-Aming fills hearts with music, keeps minds sharp at Oak Grove Elementary

Elizabeth Flocker-Aming, Oak Grove Elementary’s beloved music and chess teacher, is seen as a second mom to all her students.

MIAMI, Fla. – As a Miami-Dade Public School teacher, she’s filled hearts with music and kept minds sharp.

Elizabeth Flocker-Aming is Oak Grove Elementary School’s beloved music and chess teacher.

And one of Local 10′s Tribute to Teachers 2023 five honorees.

“I’m at a loss for words. But I am happy that we are recognized for what we do and it takes a team to make a difference, and we are a team at Oak Grove Elementary,” she said.

Even sweeter than the music flowing from the music in her classroom is what pours out of her heart.

One student said: “She’s patient. She’s kind, and she does everything for us to be happy, to work hard and make her proud.”

Another said: “She just loves us so much.”

Principal Joyce Jones said: “Ms. Aming is like a mother to each and every one of our music students as well as our chess students.”

Robyn Hankerson-Printempts, the community relations manager for Publix Supermarkets, says: “To see her students cry shows just how much of an impact she’s making on their lives. And at Publix, that’s what we’d like to do. We like to highlight the impact teachers are making.”

Jones said Aming has brought honor to the school with golden trophies and that she buys food daily to share with her students. It’s just a few of the reasons why she’s loved by her peers and her pupils and worthy of recognition.