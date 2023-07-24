Quiz: How much do you know about Barbie?

All of North America seemed to be living in a “Barbie World” over the weekend.

“Barbie” was a historic hit at the movies throughout the weekend, registering $155 million in ticket sales over the weekend in North American theaters.

No doubt, it appears Barbie is aging like fine wine.

Barbie dolls have always been a staple for kids to play with and even for adults to collect, and the movie’s success only highlights what Barbie means to so many.

In light of that, if you’re a Barbie fan, or even if you’re just curious to learn more about her, try your hand at the quiz below.

This story was first published in 2020. It has since been updated.