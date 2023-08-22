Miramar man is $820,000 richer after playing $50 scratch off lottery game

Fahmin Ali of Miramar, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. – A Miramar man is $1 million richer, well technically $820,000 richer, after purchasing a scratch-off game ticket in Pembroke Pines.

Fahmin Ali, 38, of Miramar, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment.

He bought the $50 550X The Cash ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store, 9061 Pembroke Road. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the ticket.

The 500X The Cash game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, according to the Florida lottery.

There are five $1 million prizes in the 500X The Cash game left, according to lottery website. 155 Floridians have claimed the $1 million prize money.

Odds of winning the $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

The two $25 million prizes are still up for grabs. Odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

You just have to be willing to spend $50 for the chance.