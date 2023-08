This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriffs Office shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump is accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of attempting to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. (Fulton County Sheriffs Office via AP)

These are mug shots that have gone viral.

As of Friday morning, all 19 defendants charged for alleged efforts to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia have turned themselves in.

The group turned themselves in Thursday night and Friday morning, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has slowly released each mug shot.

Below are the mug shots of those that turned themselves in.

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Giuliani is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Mark Meadows on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Meadows is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Harrison Floyd on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Floyd is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Cheeley on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Cheeley is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Trevian Kutti on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. Kutti is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Clark is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Roman on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Roman is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Misty Hampton on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. Hampton is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Shawn Still on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Still is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Sidney Powell on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. Powell is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jenna Ellis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. Ellis is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows David Shafer on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Shafer is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Chesebro on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Chesebro is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Ray Smith on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Smith is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Cathleen Latham on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. Latham is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Scott Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The bail bondsman, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, Ga., turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday. Hall is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows John Eastman on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Eastman, the conservative attorney who pushed a plan to keep Donald Trump in power, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn the former presidents 2020 election loss. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)