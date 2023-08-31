Hurricane Idalia: Photos depict damage to Florida’s Gulf Coast

It was built-up as a storm that many parts along the Gulf Coast of Florida hadn’t seen in more than a century, and sure enough, that was the case.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region, the area where the panhandle meets the peninsula, and caused widespread damage throughout northeast Florida and even into Georgia.
Power outages, flooding and vicious storm surge will likely take a while for citizens to recover from.
Below are some photos of the damage from Getty Images and the Associated Press.