5 things to do with Halloween candy you don’t want to eat

The trick-or-treating is done, and piles of candy are once again sitting around the house.

So, now what do you do?

Well, one option is to eat the candy in the next few months, but we can understand if that is just way too much sugar for you or your kids to consume.

But if you prefer not to do that, there are other options to reducing or getting rid of all that candy now that the fun of dressing up in a costume and going trick-or-treating with friends is over.

Here are five other things you can do with Halloween candy you simply don’t want to eat.

1. Donate to troops

This is one way to bring a smile to those defending us either here in the U.S. or abroad. Organizations such as Soldiers’ Angels or Operation Shoebox offer opportunities to drop off candy that can be sent to troops.

2. Donate to charity

Whether it’s places such as Ronald McDonald House or local pantries and food shelters, charities often welcome candy donations for those not able to go trick-or-treating. Of course, it’s better to consult the charity to see how much they would be willing to take rather than showing up at the door with truckloads of candy you don’t want.

3. Candy buy back

This is where it’ll be important to be friends with your local dentist or orthodontist. Often times, those professionals will offer “candy buy back” events, where you or your kids can also receive items such as

toothbrushes or floss. Check with dentists in your community to see who might be conducting such events or promotions.

4. Use for other holidays

Remember, Halloween is just the start of the holiday season. With Thanksgiving and December holidays coming up, any unwanted candy can be used for stocking stuffers, holiday parties or other occasions. Not only will you get rid of candy, but you can save money not having to buy any new candy for the other holidays.

5. Use for birthday parties

If you have someone in your family that is about to have a birthday, well, you have already got the sweets covered! Don’t hesitate to hand out candy at parties with lots of kids or others who for sure won’t turn a chance to celebrate with a sweet treat.

Do you have any other ways to get rid of Halloween candy you don’t want to eat? Let us know below.