PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A crew was using a robot to get a view of what was inside a sewer pipe.

At first, it looked like a frog, but upon closer inspection, it turned out to be an alligator, and it was a big one.

It was in Florida.

Oviedo County workers estimated it was about 5 feet long and they used the robot to get it out of the way.

The robot chased the gator for about 340 feet. Then, the robot got stuck and the alligator got away.