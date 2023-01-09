The Florida Files Podcast: The Life and Death of XXXTentacion

More than three years after Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper known as XXXTentacion, was murdered in June of 2018 while leaving a Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, three men accused of his killing will go on trial in front of a jury in Broward County.

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident, Robert Allen, Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome and Michael Boatwright. Allen pled guilty to second degree murder, but the other three are set to stand trial for first degree murder.

So who was the rapper from Broward County and what happened on the day of his killing?

Listen to The Florida Files podcast three-part series on The Life and Death of XXXTentacion.

SUBSCRIBE to the Florida Files - iTunes | Android

or listen below.