Episode Five: John Walsh rejects Jeffrey Dahmer theory

On Dec. 12, 2008, John and Revé Walsh, along with their three children, Meghan, Callahan and Hayden, all born after their brother Adam was murdered 27 years before, gathered at the Hollywood Police Department for a national press conference.

Hollywood Police Chief Chad Wagner was announcing that the Adam Walsh abduction and murder case was officially closed. The press conference was breaking news on every major news outlet and televised live.

"Consistent with the opinions of investigators past and present," Wagner announced, "I agree with the conclusion that Ottis Toole was the perpetrator of this crime. With the acknowledgement that our investigation to place Ottis Toole in Hollywood, Florida, at or near the time of Adam's abduction, along with the multiple confessions countered by several subsequent recantations, our agency has devoted an inordinate amount of time seeking leads to other potential perpetrators rather than emphasizing Ottis Toole as our primary suspect. One common dominator remains following an additional 12 years and witnessing of the court-ordered disclosure of the investigative files -- that the pedophile and convicted murder Ottis Toole has continued to be our only real suspect."

Wagner said all fingers pointed to Toole, a drifter from Jacksonville and a serial killer. Revé Walsh, Adam's mother, gave a tearful statement at the podium.

"The words that came off of Chief Chad Wagner's lips just penetrate my soul," she says.

John Walsh thanked Wagner for "having the guts to do this. The not-knowing has been torture, but that journey is over. Chief Wagner made the decision to end our pain. We believed for years that Ottis Toole killed Adam."

Two weeks after Adam was snatched from the Hollywood Mall on July 27, 1981, his severed head was discovered in a canal west of Vero Beach. Detectives never found his body or his killer. Fifteen years after his disappearance, Toole told a fellow death-row inmate that he killed the 6-year-old boy. There were holes in his story, and he recanted twice. But Wagner said that the circumstantial evidence against him was overwhelming.

The announcement by Wagner was followed by a humble apology to the Walshes, who for years were critical of detectives for misplacing evidence and overlooking important leads. Wagner admits that the case should have been presented to the state attorney's office long before Toole died in prison back in 1996. The Walshes say the closing of their case is a reaffirmation of their efforts to see that their son didn't die in vain.

John Walsh shakes hands with Hollywood Police Chief Chad Wagner as his wife Revé looks on during a news conference to announce that the Hollywood Police Department is closing the case into the abduction and murder of Adam Walsh, Dec. 16, 2008.

Today the case is shut and, certain Ottis Toole is the killer of his son, John Walsh talks to The Florida Files about the almost three decades of what he calls torture and misery for his family because of police missteps and the roadblocks in trying to get justice for his son.

"Nobody's got it right, and you won't get it right either, but Ottis Toole didn't recant his story," Walsh said. "He had a dirt bag defense attorney who got paid by the state and he's the one who said Ottis Toole recanted his story. (Toole) played the game. He and Henry Lee Lucas would tell cops, 'I killed this person' when they didn't to get out of jail. If you're locked up in a prison, it's a horrible place to be, so you tell a dumb nut naive cop, 'I'll clear your case if you get me a Burger King, and I'll talk to you as much as you want.' Otherwise he's in jail hoping that other prisoners won't shag him for being a pedophile. That's what Toole learned from Lucas."

Walsh said that it was his son Adam and his other children that made him so driven in his career as a crime fighter.

"Until you have a child, it's a love that you can't explain to anyone," Walsh said. "It isn't like the death of a lover, brother. It's a gut-tearing love of a little person."

Taking Another Look at the Investigation

Thousands of pages of the case were released to the media in 1996 after a contentious court battle in Broward County, but John Walsh said it only served to be another bump in the rocky road for the Walshes.

"A Hollywood attorney told us that you can't open up a capital file," he said. "They tell a couple, a mother and father, that you'll never get justice for Adam if they open the files. He had us convinced that once the files are open it's public domain and they will never be able to use it to convict Ottis Toole. They convinced us that this would be the end of us getting justice. That's why 27 years later, I went to Chad Wagner. It was at Revé's urging. She was the one who said, 'We've got to know. You're out catching bad guys, but we've got to know.'"

Walsh talks about the lost pieces of evidence, and pictures that were never developed that former Miami Beach police Detective Joe Matthews obtained from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"Hollywood police never developed the pictures with Adam's face imprinted in the blood of that carpet," Walsh said. "There was no DNA back then. They sent it to different labs and when (Hollywood police Detective Jack) Hoffman lost it they never told us. They lost Toole's car. How do you lose a car?"

Walsh said when Matthews and former state attorney Kelly Hancock went to work on combing through the investigation, "it took them two months to do what the Hollywood PD hadn't done in 27 years."

Traces of blood were found inside Ottis Toole's Cadillac, but it wound up on a used car lot and was later sold for scrap.

Walsh remembers, like it was yesterday, that press conference in 2008.

"I never thought I would be that emotional," he said. "People say to me, 'You're tough. You're rough.' But that was the most beautiful little boy and he was the light of our life. Tell me, who decapitates children?"

He tells the story of the day Adam disappeared and information that he said Matthews discovered when the files were re-opened. They found out that a 17-year-old security guard working at the Sears store sent some boys who began fighting over an Atari game out of the store.

"She ordered the boys out into the street," he said, adding that the woman told Matthews years later that she was told by her supervisor not to tell police.

That woman is now an emergency room nurse because of what Walsh said is from "her guilt" about what happened that day.

"So, Revé had no basis to look for Adam," Walsh said. "The security guard said, 'I had an abortion two days before and I was on drugs. I didn't know what I was doing. I ordered those boys out and I never told anyone.' How's that to start the story when you are looking for your missing child? That girl to this day says she has regrets and has terrible guilt and thinks about Adam every day."

Not Ottis Toole?

Today the Walsh family, investigators and law enforcement are satisfied with the closing of the case, that it was Ottis Toole who took Adam from outside of the Sears store, began to drive north in a white 1971 Cadillac to take the boy to Jacksonville and make him his own, but then ended up killing him instead.

Ottis Toole was identified by Hollywood police as Adam Walsh's killer.

Yet there are others who doggedly continue to this day to prove that someone else was responsible for Adam Walsh's death.

Hollywood resident Willis Morgan was at the Radio Shack, not far from the Sears store in the Hollywood Mall, that day in July 1981. He said he saw the man who took Adam, and it wasn't Ottis Toole. He's written a book about his experience called "Frustrated Witness" and started the website JusticeForAdam.com.

Morgan said he's been devoted to this personal quest since Adam disappeared on July 27, 1981, and it got stronger and more intense after notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was captured in 1991.

Dahmer had lived briefly in South Florida around the time of Adam's abduction and murder.

Morgan said a young, disheveled man started talking to him "about the weather" that day at the Radio Shack.

"My thinking was he was lonely and just wanted to talk," Morgan said. "I thought he was just a nut job, but he got progressively more dangerous. I thought, 'Once you say something to someone like that, it initiates more conversation.' He didn't go away. Now I know what he was after. He wanted me to go with him. He did have a hotel room at that time. He was trying to pick me up. That encounter was so intense. I just knew someone was going to be in trouble."

Morgan said he watched the man walk out of the Radio Shack down the hallway and turn into Sears.

"I went home and I tried to forget about that crazy guy in the mall," Morgan said. "But then I heard something on the news. It might have been your TV station. I heard on the news Hollywood Mall. I said, 'Wow, that's right down the street. Sears. I was there.' Then I heard abduction. I thought, 'That guy actually did it.' It was all right there, and there was no question, it was that guy."

Adam Walsh disappeared while the 6-year-old boy was with his mother at the Sears department store in the Hollywood Mall.

But Morgan didn't actually see the abduction, so when he went to the Hollywood Police Department, he said they weren't interested in his story.

"They just wanted the tag number and the vehicle," Morgan said. "I didn't have any of that. What I saw was all inside the mall. The detective on the case at the time, Jack Hoffman, dismissed it, and the reason being was because he was so focused on John Walsh's house guest (James Campbell) and two years later then went after Ottis Toole. They were chasing all the wrong people."

Morgan said there are other people who saw the same man he did. He tracked down Mia Cockerman Taylor for his book, who said she and her brother Joel saw the man at the mall on the day before and the day of Adam's disappearance. When Morgan contacted her in 2013, he sent her pictures to look at, and she picked out a picture of Dahmer from 1981.

She was about 11 at the time.

Rich Cordes/Courtesy of Wolfson Archives Hollywood police Detective Ron Hickman holds a composite sketch of a suspect during an Aug. 13, 1981, news conference on the search for Adam Walsh's killer.

"I recall that he smelled like stale alcohol because he was talking that close to my brother the day before Adam was kidnapped," she said.

She isn't certain but believes a police report wasn't filed by her mother about who she and her brother saw those two days. Her mother died in 1995, and Taylor never was able to find out if her mother had called police.

Morgan tracked her down through a call her brother made to "America's Most Wanted" telling the tip line about the man he saw at the mall, which was then mentioned in Matthews and Les Staniford's book "Bringing Adam Home." She remembers the boys fighting at the Atari game, then getting sent out of the store. She also said there was a little boy who her brother had been talking to that they saw standing at the curb outside of the store minutes later.

"My brother wanted to go talk to the little boy, but I said, 'No, his dad is there.' The same man I saw inside was holding the fingertips of this little boy," she said. "It was not until Willis and anyone had anyone ever talked to me."

Her brother took his own life in 2006 from what Mia said was "survivor's guilt." She said he had confided in her that maybe he should have been the one taken because "Adam would have had more to offer the world."

Dahmer comes into the public spotlight in 1991 when it is discovered he has been killing and dismembering victims, saving and storing their body parts. Video is televised around the world of crews in biohazard protection suits taking evidence out of his Milwaukee apartment. And his connection to South Florida also becomes suspect.

In August 1992, Hoffman visits Dahmer in jail. In police records, pages 2382 to 2422, there's file No. 13, a statement dated Aug. 13, 1992. Hoffman is at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Wisconsin to interview Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer.

"As I told you earlier, Jeffrey, my main purpose of coming up here is to speak to you about your activities upon your arrival into South Florida," Hoffman says.

Dahmer talks about sleeping on the beach and getting a job at Sunshine Subs. He tells Hoffman that he threw out his Army clothes because he wanted nothing to do with the Army.

"I didn't go walking around in fatigues," he says.

Hoffman asks Dahmer if he ever "went up to the Hollywood Mall." Hoffman mentions a man at the Hollywood Mall who says he saw someone who fit Dahmer's description in fatigues.

Jack Hoffman was the lead detective for the Hollywood Police Department during the Adam Walsh investigation.

Dahmer tells Hoffman stories about how he killed and saved body parts of his victims. At the end of the interview, Hoffman tells Dahmer again, "Just to reiterate, my main purpose of coming here for you is the investigation of Adam Walsh and you to go on record to say that you had nothing to do with it."

"Nothing to do with it," Dahmer says. "I heard it on the news, but I had nothing to do with it, no."

True crime author Arthur Jay Harris, who is based in Florida, has written two books on the disappearance of Adam and Dahmer's connection to South Florida. He believes that by the police focusing so much on Toole, they missed leads that would have pointed to Dahmer.

Harris told The Florida Files that he found a police report from 1981, when Jeffrey Dahmer had been one of the people who, while working inside a sub shop called Sunshine Subs on Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, was questioned about a dead man by a dumpster.

"He knew the man's name and said the man hadn't been feeling well and he had been sleeping nearby in an electric room," Harris said. "The police report says that 'according to Mr. Jeffrey Dahmer.' This is the first evidentiary proof that anyone has had that Jeff Dahmer had been in Miami at all. I found that police report from Metro Dade Public Safety Division from 1981."

The report was filed 20 days before Adam Walsh's disappearance, Harris points out.

AP Photo/Benny Sieu Confessed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is escorted into a Milwaukee courtroom after the selection of a 28-person jury pool, Jan. 29, 1992.

"It got better after the public records of the entire case were opened in the 2008 exceptional closing," Harris said. "There weren't just two witnesses. There were six total police witnesses who came to police, and who they had dismissed. When I talked to them and showed them Ottis Toole's picture, I ask them, 'Is this the guy you saw at the mall?' They said, 'No.' Four were absolutely certain. Two said, 'I didn't get that great of a look, but looking at this picture,' one of them said, 'gives me shivers.'"

Harris admits he hasn't ever talked to John Walsh.

"No, I have attempted and been rebuffed," Harris said.

But John Walsh did talk to The Florida Files.

"Don't let the facts get in the way of a good story," John Walsh said. "And the Dahmer stuff is BS. I'll tell you, you'll never talk to me again if you spend time on that. It's a lie. It's not a fact. It's yes, you can be all the reporter and cover all sides, and the public needs to know. It's a tabloid grab at some money. They wrote a book at the expense of a little 6-year-old boy and threw an investigation off course."

He continues: "I stuck by take the high road, try not to hurt victims and exploit victims because the media knows all the rules, and the victims don't know any of the rules, so they can shove a mic in front of your face while you're crying and dying and brokenhearted and ask you stupid questions, but there's no fairness about it. I explored the Dahmer angle. I actually got a letter from the DA saying that they wouldn't bring Dahmer back to a death penalty state if he agreed to talk to cops. And the two FBI agents that interviewed him said, 'Not him, no shape or form.'"

"Who could take a 6-year-old boy and murder him and decapitate him? Who?" John Walsh says during a December 2008 news conference at the Hollywood Police Department. "We needed to know. We needed to know, and today we know."

Former Milwaukee Journal reporter Anne E. Schwartz, who went on to work for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, was the first to report the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991 and wrote a book about the man dubbed the Milwaukee cannibal. She and the reporting team at the Journal were nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for their work.

She talked to The Florida Files about the Dahmer theory.

"It's not unusual when there's a very high-profile serial killer case that it's announced in the news that people try to find the connections to something else," Schwartz said. "If this person has killed 17 men and boys, then of course, we have to see who else he might have killed in a high-profile case that's still out there, everything from the Lindbergh baby case, to, of course, Adam Walsh."

From her research and police investigations, Schwartz said, "Jeffrey Dahmer was attracted to every one of his victims. I am going by his confessions and also the conversations he had with the best forensic psychiatrists. By all accounts, he was very attracted to every single victim that he killed. He never had to kidnap them. He lured them back to his apartment or his grandmother's house."

She continues: "Everything that was alleged to have happened in the Walsh case is completely outside of Dahmer's profile. He was a young boy. He was Caucasian. He was kidnapped from a store. Dahmer didn't do any of these things. There's a reason that I believe the confession and that's because, according to forensic psychiatrists, he was ready to confess to everything and unburden himself. He confessed to murdering Steven Hicks in Ohio in 1978 when that state still had the death penalty. He could have left that out. There were murders that he confessed to that we would not have known about. I remember when the police from Hollywood, Florida, came up to Milwaukee and Dahmer was adamant that there was no connection to the Adam Walsh case. The conclusion that they came to here is that Jeffrey Dahmer had no involvement whatsoever, and I haven't seen any evidence that shows me differently."

Getting On With Their Lives

Since the case was closed in 2008, the Walshes have tried to get on with their lives, as much as can be expected, Revé Walsh tells ABC News' Dan Harris in a 2016 interview.

"When all this was going on, I just thought to myself, 'I can't wait until it's 25 years from now,'" Revé Walsh says. "I just want this experience in my life to be that far away from me.' Because I thought it would be different. It's really not."

John and Revé are still married. John loves being a grandfather and playing polo with youngest son, Hayden. The former "America's Most Wanted" host is coming out of retirement for a new series in 2019 that will be on the Investigation Discovery cable channel called "In Pursuit with John Walsh." It's described as a real-time investigation series that encourages the audience to engage in the pursuit.

Revé remains active in her work with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"They have had issues in the past and have thankfully stayed together," Callahan Walsh said about his parents. "I think the stats are something like 90 percent of couples who have a missing child divorce and don't stay together. It's a testament that my parents have stayed together this long. I think the birth of my sister (Meghan) after Adam's abduction was one of the main reasons my parents did stay together. They had this beautiful new baby girl that they had to take care of, and I think she might have been the saving grace."

Callahan grew up with the tragedy of the disappearance of Adam Walsh and admits it wasn't easy.

"But we celebrated Adam's life," he said. "There wasn't a moment that I can recall where my parents just sat me down and told me about Adam. I always knew I had this brother. We celebrated his birthday. We mourned the anniversary of his disappearance. I knew his favorite sports and movies, baseball and 'Star Wars.' I grew up with my parents telling me that Adam didn't die in vain, and if his song is to continue that we need to do the singing."

Adam Walsh was born on Nov. 14, 1974, disappeared on July 27, 1981. Today, he would be 43 years old.

One truth remains. What happened almost 40 years ago, when a little boy vanished after a trip to the mall with his mother, remains one of Florida's most perplexing mysteries. And, no doubt, it forever will.

