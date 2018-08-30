Life and death of XXXTentacion chronicled in next 'Florida Files' podcast

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Not many people in the mainstream had heard of the Broward County rapper known as XXXTentacion before the news of his death broke on June 18, 2018.

But at music festivals and in the underground rap scene, Jahseh Onfroy was a music pioneer of a new sound for Generation Z.

On a Monday afternoon, a drive in his BMW i8 sports car to a motorsport shop with $50,000 in cash in his favorite Louis Vuitton cross bag would end up costing the 20-year-old his life -- killed in broad daylight during an armed robbery.

"The Florida Files" goes step by step into what happened leading up to the death of XXXTentacion and looks back at the controversial life of the young rapper.

Local 10's Michelle Solomon, host of "The Florida Files," talks to those who were close to the rapper in exclusive conversations with family members, music producers and deejays about the life and death of XXXTentacion.

