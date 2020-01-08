Publix chicken tender subs are on sale -- for a limited time
In other news, we just figured out our lunch plans for the week
f you thought Publix chicken tender subs couldn’t possibly get any better, think again.
Starting Thursday, you can get a whole Publix chicken tender sub for just $6.99, meaning you can save up to $2 on your favorite sandwich.
That’s according to the weekly ad posted by the popular grocery chain. The deal runs until January 15, so take advantage of it while you can.
