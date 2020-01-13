Here is a list of recommended restaurants for Valentine’s Day

French

MODERN COOKING: Pascal’s On Ponce is at 2611 Ponce de Leon Blvd., in Coral Gables. Zagat included the restaurant in its “Best wine lists” page.

Japanese

IZAKAYA-INSPIRED: Zuma is at 270 Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami. Zagat included the restaurant in its “Best impressive views” page and it is a top pick on Yelp.

Italian

WATERFRONT FINE DINING: Il Gabbiano is at 335 S. Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami. Zagat included the restaurant in its “Best impressive views” list.

New American

FARM FRESH: Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is at 130 NE 40 St., in Miami’s Design District. Zagat recommends it.

Mexican

‘TASTE OF TULUM': Gitano at Casa Faena, 3500 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. Thrillist recommends it.

Indian

CHEF WITH MICHELIN-STAR: Maska Indian Kitchen is at 3252 NE First Ave., in Miami’s Midtown. Hemant Mathur is the first Indian chef in the U.S. to be awarded a Michelin-Star.

Seafood

GREEK MINI-CHAIN: Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis is at 730 First St., in South Beach.

Healthy

VEGANS: Plant Miami in Miami’s Edgewater offers organic dining in a tropical garden. Open Table lists it as exceptional.

VEGETARIANS: Hakkasan is a Cantonese restaurant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Chef Jian Heng Loo’s menus offer plenty of vegetarian options.

‘VEGETABLE-DRIVEN’: Chef Alain Verzeroli’s Le Jardinier is at 151 NE 41 St. in Miami’s Design District. Eater featured it in the “Gluten-Free Food in Miami" list.