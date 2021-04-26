A ‘home rum!’ Coconut Cartel slushy bar opens at the Miami Marlins stadium

MIAMI – Leave it to Miami’s home baseball team, the Miami Marlins, to give fans a game day experience that feels more like a vacation than a typical, lukewarm-beer-holding day at a ballpark.

The Miami Marlins have officially partnered with Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, the aged Guatemalan Rum proofed with fresh Central-American coconut water, and will be served throughout Miami Marlins’ home ballpark, loanDepot park, for the duration of the 2021 baseball season.

We call that a “home rum.” Pun-intended.

Coconut Cartel at loanPark. (Courtesy of Coconut Cartel / RHC)

The slushy bar, which will be located on the main promenade between home plate and third base, will serve tropical drinks and their own twists on classic frozen cocktails (also known as “slushies),” all made with Coconut Cartel rum. The slushies will be mixed with organic ingredients from Kelvin Slush Co., and Reàl infused purees.

The menu will include the Piña Colada, Miami Vice, Frosé José, Hurricane, Limonada Loca, and the aptly named specialty cocktail, The Home Rum.

Founded by brother and sister duo Dani and Mike Zig, Coconut Cartel was inspired by a fresh cold coconut spiked with a shot of Central American aged rum.

“Some of my best memories growing up in Miami are with the Marlins,” says Mike Zig, co-founder and creative director of Coconut Cartel. “I was even there when they won the World Series in 1997! I am looking forward to making many more memories at the Marlins ballpark this season, but this time around with lots of Coconut Cartel!”

Coconut Cartel Special will also be a featured spirit partner for the ballpark’s private suites, Home Plate Club, and select concession stands.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Miami Marlins organization and establish a partnership for this season!” Says Danielle Zig, Co-Founder and CEO of Coconut Cartel. “It has been such a pleasure working with the new leadership team to bring our ideas and activations to life across the ballpark. The team really understands what it means to build a lifestyle brand that represents what Miami is today, and we are honored that they have chosen Coconut Cartel as a partner to help propel this mission forward.”

For more information on Coconut Cartel, click here. Plus, to see a list of dining options at loanDepot Park, click here.