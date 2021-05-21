Arizona’s pizzeria-beer garden-lounge, Bottled Blonde, is coming to Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – One quick Google search and you’ll see that Scottsdale-born Bottled Blonde is not your average bar.

The late-night Italian-inspired pizzeria not only has a lounge, but it also boasts a German beer garden with “the best of German bier garden craft beers.”

However, the bar/eatery also has a history of mixed reviews, with one commenter on OpenTable writing, “Sports bar? Club? Identity crisis” in regards to its now-closed Chicago location.

Nevertheless, this pizzera-beer garden-lounge hybrid is making its way to the east coast, starting down south in Miami’s very own Wynwood neighborhood.

Bottled Blonde has just signed a 10-year lease at Wynwood Walk, located at 239 NW 28th Street, Suite E, for $10.675 million.

The company, Bottled Blonde, LLC, leased the 8,896 square-foot space from Thor Equities, and was represented by Krista Karnis with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Wynwood location will be the chain’s fourth location, and first location on the east coast (currently, they are located in Scottsdale, Dallas, and Houston).

With plans to open in October of 2021, the chain will be another addition to the already growing entertainment and arts district of Wynwood that has quickly evolved over the past decade.

Besides being a “bier garden” and pizzeria, the chain is also described as a “sports bar with a pin-up-girl theme that draws in the nightlife crowd.”

We have a feeling they might just fit right in.