A new Chick-fil-A is opening in Miami

MIAMI – Just months after Chick-fil-A’s Downtown Miami location sent shockwaves during quarantine throughout the local Chick-fil-A community, another restaurant franchise location is opening in Miami.
Chick-fil-A is officially opening another restaurant in Miami on Thursday, May 27, between the neighborhoods of Allapattah and Overtown.
Chick-fil-A River Landing, located at 1410 N.W. North River Drive near the River Landing Shops and Residences, will officially open for business at 6:30 a.m., Thursday.
And it looks like fans are already excited.
One fan on Chick-fil-A River Landing’s Instagram page commented, “I’m so excited. I just told my nieces and they are thrilled. It’s so close to home. Finally I don’t have to drive a gazillion miles.”
Other fans’ comments ranged from, “SO EXCITED FINALLY!” and “YAAAASSSS” to “Thank goodness. I live close by yay” and “LFG!!!!!”
Therefore, it’s safe to say there may already be a line at the door on opening day.
Chick-fil-A River Landing will open for carry-out, curbside service, and third-party delivery. Guests can order through the Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.
Although this location won’t be partaking in the “Chick-fil-A First 100″ grand opening celebration that takes places on the opening day of most stores, they will instead surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Miami with free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Miami area.
Chick-fil-A River Landing is locally owned and operated by Thomas Overby, a Florida native born in Miami who loves the franchise.
Chick-fil-A River Landing will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
For more information about Chick-fil-A, click here. For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A River Landing, visit them on Facebook or on Instagram.