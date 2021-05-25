A new Chick-fil-A is opening in Miami

MIAMI – Just months after Chick-fil-A’s Downtown Miami location sent shockwaves during quarantine throughout the local Chick-fil-A community, another restaurant franchise location is opening in Miami.

Chick-fil-A is officially opening another restaurant in Miami on Thursday, May 27, between the neighborhoods of Allapattah and Overtown.

Chick-fil-A River Landing, located at 1410 N.W. North River Drive near the River Landing Shops and Residences, will officially open for business at 6:30 a.m., Thursday.

And it looks like fans are already excited.

One fan on Chick-fil-A River Landing’s Instagram page commented, “I’m so excited. I just told my nieces and they are thrilled. It’s so close to home. Finally I don’t have to drive a gazillion miles.”

Other fans’ comments ranged from, “SO EXCITED FINALLY!” and “YAAAASSSS” to “Thank goodness. I live close by yay” and “LFG!!!!!”

Ad

Therefore, it’s safe to say there may already be a line at the door on opening day.

Chick-fil-A River Landing will open for carry-out, curbside service, and third-party delivery. Guests can order through the Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.

Although this location won’t be partaking in the “Chick-fil-A First 100″ grand opening celebration that takes places on the opening day of most stores, they will instead surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Miami with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Ad

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Miami area.

Chick-fil-A River Landing is locally owned and operated by Thomas Overby, a Florida native born in Miami who loves the franchise.

Chick-fil-A River Landing will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information about Chick-fil-A, click here. For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A River Landing, visit them on Facebook or on Instagram.