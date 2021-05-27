Memorial Day weekend in Miami and Fort Lauderdale: best events, restaurant deals, things to do

MIAMI – Although Memorial Day weekend in 2020 had to be overlooked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Florida restaurants, bars, and establishments are making sure to make up for lost time in 2021.

With restaurant brunch specials, Memorial Day weekend happy hours, and even some freebies for our veterans, first responders, and teachers, businesses across Miami-Dade and Broward are making sure Memorial Day weekend is enjoyed by everyone.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best happenings going on around town.

Baia Beach Club: Baia Beach Club will be hosting a poolside party from 11 a.m. to sundown on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Reserve a daybed or cabana and enjoy live DJ sounds over a menu of barbecue bites and beverage and bottle specials. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach.

Coyo Taco: Coyo Taco’s Memorial Day special menu includes tacos to-go with 12 tortillas, two sauces, and two sides ($30-$39). Meats, fish and vegetables are also available by the pound, as well as sides which can be picked up by the quart or pint ($9.99 and up). The special menu also includes Mexican style street corn, arroz verde, beans, and churros. Available for pickup and delivery from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. Various locations.

Salt & Straw: In honor of school almost being out, the Portland-based ice cream shop is giving away free ice cream all weekend long to teachers at their scoop shops in Wynwood and Coconut Grove. From Friday, May 29 through Monday, May 31, teachers can get a scoop on the house by showing proof of a valid school ID.

Española Way: Española Way is commemorating veterans by partnering with the “Hyundai Air & Sea Show” for a street-wide celebration on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 6-8PM. There will be a public performance on the street by the official United States Army Band and complimentary refreshments and bites for all military members & veterans (proof of Military ID required) provided by Cigar Bar and other participating restaurants. Admission to the street is free. For more information, visit www.usasalute.com.

Española Way (Courtesy of Española Way)

Burgers & Bao Hop at Downtown Doral: On Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m., taste your way around Downtown Doral. Starting at The Doral Yard, stroll through their Main Street to savor a selection of bites from Bachour Restaurant & Bar, Bulla Gastrobar, della bowls, Juicy Burger, Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, un pollo, and YIP. RSVP here to purchase a ticket for $19.99 plus processing fees.

Miami Seaquarium: Now through Memorial Day, May 31, “Salute to Heroes” Week at Miami Seaquarium offers all veterans, police, fire, law enforcement, EMT personnel, and military personnel free admission to Miami Seaquarium, A valid military, or first responder photo I.D. is required and must be presented at the ticket counter. All accompanying family members - up to six guests – will receive 50 percent off admission. 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami.

InterContinental Miami: InterContinental Miami is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with an open-air and family-friendly il Maestro Pizzaiolo Pop-Up on the hotel’s Bayside Terrace. On Sunday, May 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza al fresco served up alongside breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more information, click here.

il Maestro Pizzaiolo Pop-Up at InterContinental Miami. (Courtesy of InterContinental Miami)

Calle 23 Miami: On Saturday and Sunday, brunch will be at Calle 23 Miami from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live band and DJs playing all day! Sip on refreshing and handmade cocktails to beat the Miami summer heat. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables.

Calle 23 Miami. (Courtesy of Calle 23 Miami)

Copper 29 Bar: This Memorial Weekend, join Copper 29 Bar for happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., and DJs playing until 2 a.m. Sunday Brunch is filled with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and delicious menu items for all to enjoy. Close off the long weekend with all-day happy hour on Monday with $7 cocktails and $3 bar bites. 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables.

Copper 29 Bar. (Courtesy of Copper 29)

Mamey Miami: Mamey Miami inside the Thesis Hotel is offering a happy hour from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes will be discounted, including white truffle and brie grilled cheese with homestead mango jam on Sullivan Street pullman bread, as well as a jerk margarita made with fresh watermelon. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with weekend-long $19 bottomless brunch at its Coral Gables & Davie locations. Guests can enjoy brunch options like chocolate chip pancakes, open face breakfast sandwiches, eggs in any style, and more. Sip on bubbles and freshly squeezed orange juice from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations and enjoy all-day-breafast at all of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar’s South Florida locations, including Miami Beach, Downtown Miami, and Brickell.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. (Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar)

Have an event or restaurant special you don’t see here? Email us at nlopezalvar@wplg.com!