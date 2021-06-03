You doughnut want to miss this: Here’s every National Donut Day special in South Florida

MIAMI – National Donut Day is this Friday, June 4. So, we figured, “What better way to start (or spend) your Friday than by supporting a local, South Florida-based donut shop?”

Therefore, in honor of one of the sweetest days of the year, we’ve rounded up the specials every local donut shop from Miami-Dade to Broward is offering on this (hole)some holiday.

Miami-Dade County:

The Salty Donut:

On Friday, June 4, only, The Salty Donut is launching a never-before-seen French Toast donut: 24-hour brioche filled with whipped french toast custard, covered in maple glaze, and topped with crunchy french toast pieces, mascarpone whip, and a maple drizzle.

On top of this special, they’re also dropping a merchandise discount of 40% off both in-store and online, as well as hosting giveaway prizes throughout the day. Plus, expect National Donut Day balloons and fun surprise activations. Click here for locations and hours.

Ad

The French Toast donut at The Salty Donut. (Courtesy of The Salty Donut)

Honeybee Doughnuts:

This Friday only, get a taste of Honeybee Doughnuts’ limited edition, National Doughnut Day Bourbon Vanilla Bean Doughnut. They usually open at 11 a.m., but for this special day, doors will open at 10 a.m. Click here for location and hours.

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Doughnut by Honeybee Doughnuts. (Courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts on Instagram)

Mojo Donuts:

Celebrate National Donut Day with Mojo Donuts, where they’ll have special activations, decorations, and more all day long. Click here for locations and hours.

Broward County:

Dandee Donuts:

To celebrate the best day of the year, Dandee Donuts is running a photo/video contest and rewarding one person with a $100 Dandee gift card. Details on how to enter are below in the Instagram post. While they are accepting submissions through both Facebook and Instagram, keep in mind that they are only running one contest. They will select the most creative submission to reward with the grand prize. The gift card will be redeemable in Pompano, Margate, or Deerfield. Click here for locations and hours.

Ad

The Hollywood Donut Factory:

Celebrate National Donut Day from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. by enjoying one free donut of your choice from The Hollywood Donut Factory. Located at 102 N 28th Ave., Hollywood, FL. Click here for more information.

Yonutz Gourmet Donuts and Ice Cream:

In honor of National Donut Day, Yonutz is extending their hours for one day only from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located at 121 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise, FL. Click here for more information.