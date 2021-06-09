Popular Coral Gables restaurant closes after a decade

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For South Florida restaurant connoisseurs (especially those who have lived in the area long enough to remember a time when Wynwood had only one restaurant), “The Local,” which opened on Giralda Avenue back in 2011, was an exciting addition to the culinary scene.

With a name like The Local: Craft Food & Drink, newly formed craft beer-lovers and gourmet corn bread-enthusiasts alike swarmed to the little gem nestled on 150 Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables.

However, after 10 years, the restaurant will be officially closing.

The restaurant made the official announcement on their Instagram account, Monday.

In a statement, the restaurant wrote: “After 10 wonderful years, we will be closing our doors at 150 Giralda Avenue. We would like to thank all of you who have been loyal customers and friends of The Local. We are grateful for the many wonderful memories and great moments which were created in The Local. June 19 will be our last day of service.Stay tuned for the next exciting project which we hope to announce very soon!”

Ad

However, according to the post, fans can expect restaurant owners to appear once again with an “exciting project” in the near future.

According to the Miami Herald, the reason for the closure is not related to any sort of increase in rent, as Giralda Avenue has transformed into a local hotspot in the past five years. Their report states that the man who inherited The Local’s lease, Jose “Pepe” Ortega, tried to work with the owners to stay when their lease came up.

Although there was no rent increase, the owners decided not to renew.

Some of their most popular dishes were sweet cornbread with honey butter, fried chicken bites with hot pepper jelly, and mac & cheese.

The last day fans of the Giralda staple will be able to dine at the restaurant is Saturday, June 19. To stay up to date with any upcoming announcements regarding their next project, follow them on Instagram.