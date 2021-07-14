Two Florida cities make list of top 10 cities for couples who love food

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you and your boo (i.e., significant other) call yourselves foodies, restaurant-lovers, food enthusiasts, or culinary explorers, we have great news: If you and your significant other are living in the Sunshine State, you’re currently living in one of the best states to have a delicious date night.
According to a new study by MyDatingAdvisor.com titled, “2021′s Best and Worst Foodie Cities for Couples,” Orlando has been named the No. 1 best foodie city for couples to visit in America. Orlando was given a “Foodie City Index Score” of 89.00 (out of a possible 100 points).
The dating website compared more than 150 U.S. cities across 13 key indicators of “foodie-city” friendliness. The data set focused on the categories of affordability, quality, diversity, and romance in each city.
So, what exactly makes Orlando such a great city for foodie couples to visit?
According to their findings, affordability makes it a top choice. The average meal for two in Orlando is around $50, the average price for a bottle of wine is $12, a beer is roughly $4, and a cappuccino is roughly $4.56.
However, Orlando isn’t the only Florida city to make the cut — coming in at No. 4 on their list is none other than Tampa, Florida. In Tampa, the average cost of a meal is $55, the average cost of a bottle of wine is $10, beer is $5, and a cappuccino is $4.02.
Below, check out the cities who made the top 10.
10 Best Foodie Cities for Couples to Visit in America
- Orlando, Florida
- Houston, Texas
- Savannah, Georgia
- Tampa, Florida
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Austin, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Tucson, Arizona
The dating website also ranked the worst cities for couples to dine in. To see their complete findings, or, to learn about their methodology, click here.