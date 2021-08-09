Union Kitchen & Bar to open in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Wilton Manors is getting a new neighborhood eatery — and the menu is anything but ordinary.

Just north of Fort Lauderdale will lie a new restaurant that blends modern American dishes with “Peruvian flair and Italian comfort,” and it might just become your new local favorite.

Union Kitchen & Bar is opening in Wilton Manors on Tuesday.

But who decided Peruvian, Italian, and American flavors could blend so seamlessly? Leave it to husband and wife owners Chef Christie Tenaud and General Manager and Sommelier Roberto Colombi.

Roberto & Christie of Union Kitchen & Bar in Wilton Manors. (Courtesy of Union Kitchen & Bar)

Prior to opening Union Kitchen & Bar, Tenaud served as the executive chef of The Blue at the Boca Raton Resort & Club and has worked as chef de cuisine for James Beard award-winning Chef Melissa Kelly in Tucson, Arizona.

Colombi was the general manager of The Blue, where the couple met, and draws from his experiences working at 2-star Michelin Ristorante Gualtiero Marchesi, and with Gordon Ramsay at the celebrity chef’s restaurants in London and the U.S., along with his sommelier training.

Together, Tenaud and Colombi are on a mission to bring multicultural dining experiences to Wilton Manors.

Grilled octopus by Union Kitchen & Bar in Wilton Manors. (Courtesy of Union Kitchen & Bar)

According to the restaurant, Tenaud created a menu that is inspired by their cultural backgrounds. “Sharing meals around the table is such a huge part of who Roberto and I are. That’s our love language. We love sharing good food and wine with people. The goal is that it comes through with every meal,” says Tenaud.

Menu highlights include Crispy Pork Belly Tacos, Grilled Octopus, Squid Ink Linguine made with Key West shrimp, Peruvian Sea Bass with quinoa risotto and tomato, as well as Spiced Cauliflower Steak, Porcini Campanelle, and more.

And for dessert? Expect to see dishes such as the Blackberry-Mascarpone Galette accompanied by buttermilk ice cream and local honey.

Union Kitchen & Bar is located at 2309 N. Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL, 33305. Reservations are recommended.

The hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, click here.