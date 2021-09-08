Is Miami New York’s sixth borough? Greenwich Village’s Joe’s Pizza is headed to the 305

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Please sing the following to the rhythm of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer:”

“You know Lucali and Scarpetta and Cote Miami and Osteria Morini. Freehold and Prince Street Pizza and Root and Bone and Blue Ribbon Sushi. Luke’s Lobster and Jeepney and Alidoro and Momosan Wynwood.

But do you recall? The most famous New York-based restaurant of all? Carbone Miami.”

OK, so that may not be *exactly* how the song goes, but do you know what each of these restaurants have in common? They are all New York-based restaurants with an outpost down south in the Magic City — or, should we say, the “New York with palm trees.”

Adding to the unofficial fact that Miami-Dade County is turning into New York City’s sixth borough is the news that Joe’s Pizza will be opening its first Florida location in the spring of 2022 in the heart of Wynwood.

Founded in 1975, Joe’s Pizza was founded by Joe Pozzuoli Sr. of Naples, Italy, who then passed the business down to his son, Joe Jr. However, the founder still owns and operates the Greenwich Village flagship location at the ripe age of 84. The company was first established in New York’s Greenwich Village before expanding to five locations across New York City. It remained a New York-only institution known for its delicious pies until September of 2019, when the beloved pizza chain opened its first location outside of New York in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

And now, nearly three years later, a franchise location is officially opening up shop in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

According to the Miami New Times, Pozzuoli Jr., who is currently the owner and president of Joe’s, confirmed he and his sons, Sal and Pino Vitale, signed a deal for a long-term lease in Wynwood at Wynwood 25 located at 240 NW 25th St.

An executive who represents the landlords in the deal told the New Times they fell in love with the central location in Wynwood due to the building, which is a modern, mixed-use space consisting of apartments and retail spaces below featuring Uchi Miami, Salt & Straw, and others.

We’re sure Joe’s Pizza will fit right at home — and that foodies across South Florida will be flocking over for their signature pies.

Joe’s Pizza will be located at 240 NW 25th St., Miami, Florida. Opening spring of 2022. For more information, click here.