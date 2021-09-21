City of Hialeah job market is beefing up with a new Outback Steakhouse

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Bloomin’ Onion and grilled steaks are back on West 49th Street. Outback Steakhouse has opened up its newest location in Hialeah.

Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse

As part of the opening, the restaurant donated $5,000 to Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization that helps provide housing for veterans.

“We are proud to have given back to our community by partnering with Operation Homefront to help military families thrive in the communities they worked so hard to protect,” says Matt Gentry, proprietor of the Hialeah restaurant.

The new location, at 1751 West 49th Street is also looking to fill at least 50 positions, including positions for servers and kitchen staff.

