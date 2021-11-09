Krispy Kreme releases new sweet treats for Thanksgiving

Nothing says “I’m thankful for you” like a Thanksgiving-themed box of doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme has released three new Thanksgiving dessert-inspired doughnuts for the month of November. Cranberry Orange, Dutch Apple Pie and Pecan Pie are now on the menu. They have also added “The Gobbler,” a heart-shaped chocolate iced doughnut with an edible turkey face.

Giving season is here and so are our NEW Thanksgiving doughnuts! From Pecan Pie to Cranberry Orange, come gobble up our new flavors 😍🦃 pic.twitter.com/aG3BbAi45z — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 8, 2021

The doughnuts also come with an option to pack them in a “Gobbles of Gratitude” box, where customers can write a custom message for the recipient on top.

You can find these doughnuts at several locations through Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 25th.