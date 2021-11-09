71º
Krispy Kreme releases new sweet treats for Thanksgiving

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Krispy Kreme unveils Thanksgiving donuts. (Credit: Krispy Kreme) (CNN Newsource)

Nothing says “I’m thankful for you” like a Thanksgiving-themed box of doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme has released three new Thanksgiving dessert-inspired doughnuts for the month of November. Cranberry Orange, Dutch Apple Pie and Pecan Pie are now on the menu. They have also added “The Gobbler,” a heart-shaped chocolate iced doughnut with an edible turkey face.

The doughnuts also come with an option to pack them in a “Gobbles of Gratitude” box, where customers can write a custom message for the recipient on top.

You can find these doughnuts at several locations through Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 25th.

