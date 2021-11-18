Miami has one of best new restaurants of 2021

La Natural in Miami made the list of Esquire's best new restaurants in the United States for 2021.

MIAMI – Fair warning: Glancing at the list of the best new restaurants in America for 2021 will build up quite an appetite.

The good news is that you can visit one of them here in South Florida.

La Natural in Miami made Esquire’s best new restaurants list, published Thursday, coming in at No. 16. The magazine actually had three pizza spots share that rank, the others in Connecticut and Oregon.

Esquire’s entry on La Natural says: “The cold-fermented dough here is so good that you can eat it alone, along with a side of anchovies, as a puffy, slightly charred rosemary bread. Then get a few of the artfully rustic pies, which owner Javier Ramirez perfected while throwing parties at his home. Go for the one with the local burrata, the white pie with scallions and numbing Szechuan peppercorns, and then get one to go.”

The restaurant is located at 7289 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

If you’re looking for the No. 1 new restaurant according to Esquire, you’ve got to head to the Big Apple.

Dhamaka, an Indian restaurant in Manhattan, took the top spot.

To see the full list, click here.

For more info about La Natural, click here.