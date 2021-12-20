‘Charcuterie chalets’ are this holiday season’s way to enjoy appetizers

“Charcuterie Chalets” have been popping up all over social media lately. An article posted on Martha Stewart’s website has home cooks talking about this adorable trend that isn’t exactly new, but seems to be more popular this year.

From savory to sweet, many sites say these impressive looking houses constructed with fresh veggies, cold cuts and cheeses are surprisingly easy to make, with the help of a gingerbread house kit to help set the foundation. Some even make the edible crafts an activity to do with friends over a glass of wine, like nolicluckyfarm on Instagram.

If you have more of a sweet tooth, Christmas gnomes are also a festive way to dress up your dessert table. Just is a Four Letter Word included step-by-step instructions on how to make them with four ingredients.

Santa gnome cookies (Courtesy: Just is a Four Letter Word)

Will you try to build a charcuterie chalet or make some Christmas gnomes for your spread this year?

For some more ideas for holiday do-it-yourself treats, click here.