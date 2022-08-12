New Coconut Grove restaurant rooted in ‘golden age’ of travel

The Bayshore Club is Coconut Grove’s latest waterfront restaurant, serving up beautiful views and tasty dishes.

MIAMI – Miami’s oldest neighborhood has a new addition.

If its location looks familiar, that’s because it set up shop where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American Airways had its first seaplane terminal.

“Bayshore Club is rooted in the deep history of the golden age of travel back in the 1930s and 40s, back when Pan Am Airways was flying seaplanes out of the terminal that now is City Hall,” Francesco Balli, Bayshore Club’s co-founder and the CEO of Grove Hospitality Group, said.

Bayshore Club taps into that history with its decor.

Stamps from the first flights in and out of Miami line the sidewalks and a “Greetings from Miami” mural, painted by a local artist, sits prominently along the wall, emulating a postcard from that era.

“This is what Miami is all about,” Balli said.

The restaurant is 6,500 square feet and anchored by a 360-degree bar with a natural design and tropical elements overlooking endless sailboats anchored in the bay. It sits more than 300 people on three different levels.

Just north of the restaurant, Bayshore Club features an outdoor hangout on what it calls “The Lawn,” with private cabanas, lounge seating and game stations.

The beach vibes are clear—with a sandy seating area next to the water.

Bayshore Club’s food offerings are meant to be a “fusion of everything in the history of Miami,” executive chef Oscar Lopez said.

Dishes include guava barbecue spare ribs, a lobster roll and fries and “tuna tartare cones” that resemble an ice cream cone.

Another signature dish: Turks and Caicos spiced conch fritters.

Balli said he hopes Bayshore Club creates an escape for guests—even if only momentarily.

“We’ve got live music five nights a week, Wednesday through Saturday and then Sunday brunch,” he said. “So it’s a really exciting time.”