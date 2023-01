Reese’s is debuting SEVEN new varieties in tubs, bars, sandwiches and cones.

Reese’s is headed to a freezer aisle with new frozen peanut butter treats.

Unilever just released several new products that you will soon be able to find at your local grocery store.

A frozen version of the classic chocolate peanut butter cup, cones, three flavors of ice cream and peanut butter sandwiches.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cones (Courtesy: Unilever)

The products are expected to be in stores nationwide in Jan. 2023.