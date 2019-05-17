4 top spots for ice cream and frozen yogurt in Miami

Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Azucar Ice Cream Company

Photo: dana k./Yelp

Topping the list is Azucar Ice Cream Company. Located at 1503 S.W. Eighth St. in Little Havana, it's the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 816 reviews on Yelp. The shop offers many unique flavors of Cuban ice cream, including flan, café con leche and passion fruit.

2. Dasher & Crank

PHOTO: ray r./YELP



Next up is Dasher & Crank, situated at 2211 N.W. Second Ave. in Wynwood. With five stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp, the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot has proven to be a local favorite. The ice cream shop also serves coffee and tea.

3. Midtown Creamery

Photo: chloe m./Yelp

Midtown Creamery, located at 2690 N.E. Second Ave in Wynwoon, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gourmet ice cream shop five stars out of 138 reviews. Stop by the shop to check out its selection of handcrafted, small-batch ice creams.

4. Taiyaki NYC

PHOTO: taiyaki nyc/YELP



Last but not least, there's Taiyaki NYC, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 297 reviews. The shop serves ice cream, which is available in a wide variety of flavors, in the chain's trademark fish-shaped ice cream cones. Stop by 143 N.W. 23rd St. to check it out for yourself the next time you're craving a cool, sweet treat.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.