Bacco and Venus brings authentic Italian pastas and panini to 11th & Collins

Looking for quality eats on the go? Put newly opened Italian-style deli Bacco and Venus on your radar.

Quietly open since April 27 at 203 11th St. (at Collins), this family-owned spot offers a selection of handmade pastas, salads and panini in a casual, counter service format.

Pasta dishes include a selection of lasagnas (from Bolognese to pesto to mushroom), ravioli, gnocchi, and a risotto of the day. When it comes to sandwiches, choose from lighter options like the "Panino Caprese" and "Panino Verdure Grigliate" (with grilled vegetables), or try a heartier option, like the meatball sandwich smothered in sauce.

There's also a good selection of salads on the menu, ranging from a Mediterranean couscous salad to a Caprese salad to a mango salad with avocado. Desserts are also available, as well as smoothies and a lineup of espresso drinks. (See the opening menu here.)

Bacco and Venus is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., to swing by to say hello and sample what's on offer.