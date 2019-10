MIAMI - Picky eaters, rejoice!

Amazon is selling a brownie pan that bakes only corner pieces. That's right, ONLY CORNER PIECES!

The "Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan" is selling for $35.95 on Amazon, and we are losing our minds.

Forget the ooey-gooey center pieces, we want the crunchy edges!

The 9×12" nonstick pan fits a standard box of mix and adds two chewy edges to every brownie, Amazon said.

