Cheetos sandwich coming to KFC this summer

MIAMI - Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Apparently, KFC believes the answer to question is a big orange "no."

The fast food giant unveiled its new Cheetos chicken sandwich to be sold nationwide starting on July 1.

Cheetos sandwich, you say? How is that possible, you say?

Other than the crispy fried chicken, the sandwich will include actual Cheetos and Cheetos-flavored sauce and mayo.

"For years, people have been creating their own versions of a Cheetos-fied sandwich at home and now the fried chicken experts at KFC are launching the Cheetos Sandwich across the U.S. and giving fans the cheesy, crispy crunch that they’ll love," a press release said.

Hey, whatever you say. We're just counting down the days until July 1.

