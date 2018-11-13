Chick-Fil-A now offers nationwide delivery service, free sandwiches

MIAMI - If you're craving a chicken sandwich and waffle fries, but can't get to a Chick-Fil-A, don't worry; Chick-Fil-A will now come to you.

The popular fast-food restaurant announced it is now offering delivery from more than 1,000 locations across the country.

And if that wasn't enough, Chick-Fil-A will also be giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to those who use the new DoorDash delivery service between now and Nov. 20.

"So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal," said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."

To get Chick-Fil-A delivery, customers must live within 10 minutes of a location.

To get a free sandwich, use the promo code CFADELIVERY when using the DoorDash app and ordering a minimum $5 order from Chick-Fil-A.

