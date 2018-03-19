Dairy Queen to give away ice cream on Free Cone Day

MIAMI - The only thing better than ice cream is FREE ice cream, and Dairy Queen has come to the rescue of those who love the sweet soft serve stuff.

To celebrate the first day of Spring on Tuesday, Dairy Queen is giving out free vanilla cones at all participating stores... and yes, stores in South Florida are participating.

Of course, there's a limit to only one per customer, but who can resist?

CLICK HERE to find a store new you.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

