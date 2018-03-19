Food

Dairy Queen to give away ice cream on Free Cone Day

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - The only thing better than ice cream is FREE ice cream, and Dairy Queen has come to the rescue of those who love the sweet soft serve stuff.

To celebrate the first day of Spring on Tuesday, Dairy Queen is giving out free vanilla cones at all participating stores... and yes, stores in South Florida are participating.

Of course, there's a limit to only one per customer, but who can resist?

CLICK HERE to find a store new you.

