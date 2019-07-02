Diner offers 'My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' menu option

Mama D's / Facebook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - We've all been there, haven't we?

You go out to eat and your significant other says they're not hungry, but then casually "shares" your meal instead of ordering their own.

Well, a diner in Arkansas has come up with the perfect solution by offering the "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" menu option, according to WBAL.

For just $4.25, the restaurant will add extra french fries to your entree, along with additional chicken wings or fried cheese sticks so you're not left with less food.

Now that's forward thinking.

