Domino’s, Wendy’s and Popeyes ordered shut with flying insects in kitchens

Below is a list of places ordered shut in South Florida, along with some of their violations.

Restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All of the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***WENDY’S

19650 NW 2ND AVENUE

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/10/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10+ live small flying insects at the front counter landing on the lemonade units, bread warmer, inside a container of bacon by the grill, on the wall next to the frosty machine, and on cups at the front counter. Observed 2 live small flying insects on the wall by back door marked exit, 2 flies on the wall in the soda dispensary area, 2 small live flying insects inside the men’s bathroom, and 10+ live flying insects in the dining area on windows and tables. Observed 2+ live small flying insects on paper bags and toilet tissues on back shelves by the walk in cooler.”

“Food contaminated by employees/consumers and operator continued to serve food. See stop sale. Observed a bag of hamburger buns in a box with used gloves on the kitchen floor.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chili in a hot holding unit at 70°F, at the front counter. Manager was advised to reheat. General Manager reheated chili to 207°F.”

“Bathroom facility in disrepair. Men’s and women’s bathroom toilet areas are not clean.”

***POPEYES CHICKEN

1865 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 25 landing on prep table in the kitchen, on clean, sanitized containers, on fried chicken at hold holding station at front counter, on container with liquid margarine, on bun chute, on free style soda machine nozzles.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 2 landing on fried chicken at hot holding station at front counter.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed dry storage containers soiled with raw chicken juice and food debris.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed pans of raw chicken over buckets of pickles and containers of chicken batter. Operator stored raw chicken properly.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand wash sink blocked by service cart. Operator removed cart.”

***DOMINO’S PIZZA

2704 NORTH ROOSEVELT BLVD.

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 8/10/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 20+ live flies under preparation table by the walk in cooler door, approximately 8+ live flies flying above three compartment sink area, 10+ live flies flying inside dirty towel hamper, approximately 8 live flies on dough trays near the walk in cooler.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Above washer machine.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken (51°F - Cold Holding); salami (63°F - Cold Holding); chicken breast (57°F - Cold Holding) located inside preparation cold holding unit behind the oven. for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator placed the food items inside walk in cooler.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***SILVERSPOON TAKE-OUT

81 SW 31ST AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/12/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed on floor in store room by kitchen 45 droppings. Store room has a door with gap along the bottom. Behind glass front cooler along floor next to walk in freezer located in kitchen 11 droppings. Operators removed the droppings, cleaned, and sanitized the areas.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Can of household bug spray under front counter at register.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in kitchen HOT BOX - boiled plantains (118°F - Hot Holding); stewed chicken (122°F - Hot Holding); stewed fish (125°F - Hot Holding). Per employee in box less than 2 hours. Items moved back to stove to reheat above 165F for proper hot holding.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

***ANKARI 51

939 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 8/11/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/10/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 rodent droppings in the storage area behind the chest freezer. Observed 4 rodent droppings behind the ice machine near the rear kitchen door. Observed 1 rodent dropping under a shelf storing bottled water in the store room and 1 rodent dropping under a shelf holding single use items in the same store room.”

“In-use utensil not stored on a clean portion of food preparation or cooking equipment. Observed a cooking utensil stored on a soiled gas line. Manager removed item to the dish area the clean and sanitize.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed solution at 0ppm chlorine.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw beef stored over raw fish in the reach-in freezer. Employee rearranged items for proper storage.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***PARAISO TROPICAL PIZZA CAFE

445 PALM AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20 + rodent droppings under a storage shelf with container of sugar, flour, and spices located by the back door, observed 30+ rodent droppings under the pizza oven located in the kitchen area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Kitchen area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Oven.”

***ANTONIO’S RISTORANTE

1636 SE 3RD COURT

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on cook line. Operator disposed of cleaned and sanitized area Observed approximately 10 live roaches on shop vac located under ware washing area. Operator removed shop vac from establishment immediately Observed approximately 5 left in area under ware washing area. Observed 1 live roach coming from behind water heater located next to ware washing area. Operator disposed of. Observed 1 live roach on prep table where slicer and mounted can opener are located Operator is working on cleaning up areas at time of inspection.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on left side of pizza line; Observed 3 dead roaches on cook line, operator cleaned and sanitized area.; Observed 2 dead roaches on boxes of canned pizza next to mixer in back of house; Observed 3 dead roaches on wall mounted holder for chemical container dispensers, operator cleaned and sanitized area. Observed 1 dead roach under dish rack holding clean wares outside of not in service walk in cooler. Approximately 5 dead roaches under ware washing area Operator states treatment was done last night.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dish machine tested at 0ppm . Operator primed sanitizer, retested at 50ppm.”