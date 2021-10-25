You might want to hold the mayo, onions & cheese at a South Florida Checkers

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MS. DIXIE

21000 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTHEAST MIAMI DADE

ORDERED SHUT 10/21/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee touching ready to eat foods and packaging for customer consumption. Advised manager and discarded.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed cook serve customer then walk to unapproved outside kitchen and begin to fry food without washing hands.”

“Food being prepared outside. Observed area behind building next to AC unit set up as prep kitchen. Observed chef cooking chicken in the unapproved outside kitchen at time of inspection. Area contains no hand washing sink, an in use reach in cooler containing raw chicken, an in use oven and an in use deep fryer. Area was built using plywood, has a wood roof, has no side walls, and not protected from environmental contamination.”

“Clean equipment and utensils stored in a room that is not fully enclosed (open to outdoors/screened). Observed area behind building next to AC unit set up as prep kitchen. Observed chef cooking chicken in the unapproved outside kitchen at time of inspection. Area contains no hand washing sink, an in use reach in cooler containing raw chicken, an in use oven and an in use deep fryer. Area was built using plywood, has a wood roof, has no side walls, and not protected from environmental contamination. **Repeat Violation*.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw shell eggs being stored on top of lettuce in reach in cooler.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“Food stored outside. Observed case of raw chicken thawing on top of outside reach in cooler. **Repeat Violation**.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***CHECKERS

5400 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 10/20/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Main kitchen cook service line- observed 3 live flying insects flying on service line landing inside onions, sliced cheese and mayonnaise. See Stop Sale. -main kitchen prep station at ice cream mixture machine-observed 4 live flying insects flying around and landing inside strawberry topping.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. - main kitchen at employee restroom door- observed 4 live flying insects flying around at employee restroom door. -main kitchen at 3 compartment sink wall-observed 6 live flying insect resting on the wall. -main kitchen cook service line- observed 3 live flying insects flying on Service line landing inside onions, sliced cheese and mayonnaise. See Stop Sale. - main kitchen at fry station warmer- observed 3 live flying insects flying over cooked chicken nuggets and French fries. -main kitchen prep station at ice cream mixture machine-observed 4 live flying insects flying around and landing inside strawberry topping. See Stop Sale. -main kitchen at soda dispenser-observed 2 live flying insects flying around and landing on soda dispenser machine. -main kitchen at office desk-observed 3 live flying insects flying around office desk and landing inside file cabinets.”