Rodent droppings found in oven, plus Brickell coffee shop ordered shut

Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***COFFEE ZONE

1101 BRICKELL AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/1/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the kitchen by the three compartment sink: approximately 8 live roaches crawling in and out of holes in the wall. Observe approximately 7 live roaches resting on a wall by the hand washing sink next to the three compartment sink. Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling on an unused reach in cooler by the service window. Observed by the entrance from the kitchen to the front counter: 3 live roaches crawling on the wall. Observed in the kitchen by service window: 4 live roaches crawling behind the stand up refrigerator.”

Ad

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed in the kitchen: floor soiled underneath and behind all equipment with papers and dirt build up.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***PIMAN

1560 NE 4TH AVE.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/4/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 6 live roaches under table with microwave in prep area. Approximately 4 live roaches next to small chest freezer in prep area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep area - 2 door Yukon - cheese (60°F); cut lettuce (58°F); raw fish (55-56°F); raw pork (58°F). Per operator items were in unit overnight. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F. See stop sales. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. 2 door True - cooked chicken (44-46°F); cooked pork (65-68°F); cooked turkey (50-51°F). Per operator items were cooked last night and held in unit overnight. Observed items in large plastic bins. Reviewed proper cooling procedures.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep area - 2 door Yukon - cheese (60°F); cut lettuce (58°F); raw fish (55-56°F); raw pork (58°F). Per operator items were in unit overnight. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F or below. See stop sales. Repeat Violation.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. All flooring throughout prep and storage areas, under shelving and around refrigeration and cooking equipment.”

***WINGS EXPRESS AND SMOOTHIES

849 GLENN PARKWAY

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 11/3/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed over 20 rodent droppings in an oven on the cook line. Observed 2 rodent droppings on the floor behind the griddle on the cook line.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed chicken wings thawing in a bowl of standing water. Reviewed proper methods with employee. Employee moved chicken wings to refrigerator to thaw.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***HACIENDA EL SOL INTERNATIONAL FOODS

5052 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 11/3/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 3 dozen rodent droppings on shelf in dry storage in kitchen 1 dozen on top of water heater in kitchen 6 droppings on prep table next to cook line.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Ice machine interior has mildew build up.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken over cooked beans in walk in cooler.”

Ad

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice in ice machine. Operator removed ice scoop.”