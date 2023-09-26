Dirty Dining Extra: South Florida Publix ordered to shut bakery to deal with roaches

State records show a “stop use-order” was issued for the “Retail Bakery” on the Publix on South University Drive in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – State records show a “stop use-order” was issued for the “Retail Bakery” on the Publix on South University Drive in Davie.

Records show a roach issue during the Sept. 22 inspection.

The inspection says, “If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a ‘Stop-Use Order’ will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items. A copy of the Pest Control Plan Checklist has been provided to the establishment.

“Re-inspection visit required issued for food establishment. A re-inspection will be conducted on or about 14 days.”

**PUBLIX

4701 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DR.

DAVIE

INSPECTION DATE 9/22/23

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Deli Area: Observed a fly glue stick hanging over the three compartment sink. COS: Glue

stick was removed during inspection.”

“Retail Area: Observed multiple living roaches on bread rack between bakery and deli wall.

Stop-use order issued.”