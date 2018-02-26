Dunkin' Donuts selling Girl Scout Cookie-flavored coffee

MIAMI - If a Girl Scout cookie married a cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee, their offspring would be the triplets now being sold across the country at the renowned chain.

Starting Monday, Dunkin' Donuts will sell special Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffees, including Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

All flavors will be sold nationwide through May.

“Our guests have come to expect and enjoy fun, innovative flavors from us, and what could elicit more smiles than the iconic taste of Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors in your favorite Dunkin’ Donuts coffee?" said Patty Healy, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, Dunkin' Donuts. "It’s a natural fit and a powerful combination. We are especially proud that our franchisees, many of whom are small business owners themselves, are committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants.”

The girl scouts have come to Dunkin! pic.twitter.com/mKe43Vicut — Kurt Koenig (@kurt_koenig) February 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.