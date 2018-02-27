Eat free pancakes at IHOP, help raise money for sick children

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to all customers.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's never too late for breakfast, especially when you can eat pancakes for free.

IHOP is keeping with its annual tradition of offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes in honor of National Pancake Day.

Customers can grub out on their free flapjacks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at any IHOP restaurant throughout the country.

In lieu of payment, IHOP asks that customers make a monetary donation to help children battling critical illnesses. The goal is to raise $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations.

IHOP is touting the charitable effort as "pancakes with a purpose."

Since IHOP began its National Pancake Day promotion in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million for its community partners.



