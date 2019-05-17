Explore these 3 new downtown Downtown Miami businesses

Ready to get to know the freshest new spots downtown? From a dinner theater venue to a breakfast cafe, read on for a list of the newest spots to make their debut in this area of Downtown Miami.

Amparo

221 N.E. 17th St. Photo: Amparo/Yelp

Amparo is a performing arts spot.

This new business puts on an immersive dinner theater show about the family behind the Havana Club in 1950s Cuba. Throughout the show, guests are able to mingle on the "set" and sample cocktails with the characters.

With a five-star Yelp rating out five reviews, Amparo has been garnering positive attention.

Chris H. noted, "An incredible show that tells a real, visceral story that so many Cuban Americans can relate to. A must see!"

Yelper Valeria B. wrote, "I...was not prepared for how impressed I was with the experience and its actors... they will take you through an impeccably choreographed journey that will leave you talking about it for days on end."

Amparo is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday through Wednesday.)

Toscanino

163 S.E. First St. Photo: Toscanino/Yelp

Toscanino is a cafe.

This new business serves up Italian favorites, with menu items ranging from lasagna to paninis to coffee and ice cream. According to the business' Facebook page, Toscanino prides itself on providing "homemade, authentic Italian food."

Toscanino's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Martin F., who reviewed Toscanino on May 6, wrote, "This is a great new addition to Downtown...Enjoyed a delicious prosciutto panini with pesto, dried tomatoes, romaine lettuce and some cheese. It was $6.50 for a 'small' which was generous enough to be a full dinner."

Yelper Matthew J. added, "What a great find this was. It's a cute little restaurant with sandwiches, salads and pizza. Everything is made fresh and healthy. The establishment is very clean and the employees were very friendly and helpful."

Toscanino is open from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

The Egg Spot

228 S.E. First St. Photo: Allie w./Yelp



The Egg Spot is a breakfast and brunch spot.

The Egg Spot provides American staples and breakfast items all day, from egg sandwiches to sweet potato fries to burgers. The spot also serves power bowls, coffee, tea and fresh juices.

Yelp users are excited about The Egg Spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.

Yelper Lazaro V., who reviewed The Egg Spot on May 1, wrote, "The coffee and breakfast sandwich were great. The staff is very friendly and upbeat. I have zero complaints about the food or service."

Yelper Allie W. noted, "I ordered the Matador breakfast sandwich which featured hand-made chorizo and the fluffiest scrambled eggs I've ever seen. The sandwich was paired with a brioche bun and a chipotle aioli, and oh-my-nom was it delicious."

The Egg Spot is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

