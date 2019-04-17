Fast food restaurant to sell CBD-infused hamburger on 4/20

MIAMI - A new burger is sure to please those who have the munchies.

Carl's Jr. announced Wednesday that it will introduce it's first-ever CBD-infused hamburger on, of all days, 4/20.

The Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight will only be sold on April 20 and, unfortunately, only at the chain's Denver location. However, Business Insider reports Carl's Jr. may include the CBD burger on its regular menu in the future.

The "secret" incredient is a CBD-infused Santa Fe Sauce that comes along with two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and fries.

Even if it's only at one location for now, the fast-food restaurant is the first major chain to debut a cannabis-infused item.

Denver was chosen because recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado.

While coming from marijuana buds, CBD will not get anyone high from its use.

