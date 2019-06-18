Food

Free filled Krispy Kreme doughnuts for all this Saturday

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - What does the moon landing and doughnuts have in common?

Who knows.

More Food Headlines

Who cares.

Whatever the connection, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 means free doughnuts for us earthlings in 2019.

Krispy Kreme will give away free Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme doughnuts at all locations on Saturday, June 22.

Sorry, just one doughnut per person, even astronauts.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.