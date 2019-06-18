Free filled Krispy Kreme doughnuts for all this Saturday

MIAMI - What does the moon landing and doughnuts have in common?

Who knows.

Who cares.

Whatever the connection, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 means free doughnuts for us earthlings in 2019.

Krispy Kreme will give away free Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme doughnuts at all locations on Saturday, June 22.

Sorry, just one doughnut per person, even astronauts.

One small bite for man. One giant leap for doughnut-kind! 👨‍🚀 Original Filled Doughnuts are blasting off in honor of #Apollo11 50th anniversary! 🍩 🚀 #KrispyKreme #RogerThatCommander pic.twitter.com/Ipw1AuRKVa — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 17, 2019

