Genius move solves age-old banana problem

SOUTH KOREA - It's a problem that's as old as the banana itself; how to keep the yellow fruit ripe after you bring it home from the grocery store?

Thankfully, a supermarket has solved the massive problem, allowing the world to now focus on much less important issues.

South Korea's E-Mart is now selling "One-a-Day" packs of bananas that range in levels of ripeness, from just ripe to not close to being ripe, according to the Daily Mail.

The packs come in six, allowing you to eat perfectly ripe bananas for almost a full week, instead of ignoring the one or two that grow old and ugly while sitting in your pantry or fruit bowl.

So rejoice banana lovers, now it's time to figure out how to open a coconut without the use of a sledgehammer.

