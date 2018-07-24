Get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1

MIAMI - Don't you just love it when a donut company celebrates a birthday and you get the gift?

The legendary and always-delicious Krispy Kreme turns 81 on Friday, and as a treat, the company is offering a special deal that will tantalize your taste buds.

Starting Friday, customers who buy a dozen classic Original Glazed Doughnuts, get a second dozen for just $1.

The birthday special is available at all stores in the U.S. and Canada on July 27.

